South China Morning Post -- Apr 08
A Japanese start-up is working to create man-made meteor showers for use in mass entertainment.
The company ALE Co Ltd aims to launch satellites that will release small pellets into the Earth's atmosphere and create artificial shooting stars. - South China Morning Post
Apr 08
Apr 05
Apr 03
Apr 03
Apr 02
Apr 01
Osaka, Japan - Streptococcus pyogenes is one of the most important bacterial causes of human skin infections. If S. pyogenes invades deep into the tissue, it can cause life-threatening illnesses, such as sepsis and toxic shock. With its limited supply of carbohydrates, the skin is generally an effective barrier against infection and not a good surface for the survival of S. pyogenes. To survive successfully and invade deep into the tissue, bacteria must be able to find a source of nutrients and also evade the skin's immune defenses. (eurekalert.org)
Mar 31
Mar 31
Mar 27
Mar 27
Mar 26
Mar 23
Mar 20
Mar 19
Mar 18
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 16
Mar 15
Mar 13