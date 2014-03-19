Japanese space start-up hopes to create man-made meteor shower by 2023

A Japanese start-up is working to create man-made meteor showers for use in mass entertainment.

The company ALE Co Ltd aims to launch satellites that will release small pellets into the Earth's atmosphere and create artificial shooting stars. - South China Morning Post

Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu dies at 92 (NHK) Japanese Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was awarded the 2014 physics prize with two other Japanese scientists for inventing blue-light-emitting diodes.

Panel chief: Infections must be curbed until June (NHK) The head of the Japanese government's advisory panel on the coronavirus response has said its top priority is preventing a rebound in new infections until around June, when local governments will likely have received enough vaccine doses for their elderly citizens.

How Streptococcus pyogenes can survive on skin and cause skin infections (eurekalert.org) Osaka, Japan - Streptococcus pyogenes is one of the most important bacterial causes of human skin infections. If S. pyogenes invades deep into the tissue, it can cause life-threatening illnesses, such as sepsis and toxic shock. With its limited supply of carbohydrates, the skin is generally an effective barrier against infection and not a good surface for the survival of S. pyogenes. To survive successfully and invade deep into the tissue, bacteria must be able to find a source of nutrients and also evade the skin's immune defenses.

Cherry blossoms' early bloom due to climate change, say experts (Japan Today) Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause.

Volcanic hazard map revised for Mt. Fuji (NHK) A volcanic hazard map for Mount Fuji in central Japan has been revised for the first time in 17 years, doubling the estimated volume of lava flows in the event of a major eruption.

M6.9 quake hits northeastern Japan (NHK) A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Saturday evening. Officials in Miyagi Prefecture say some people are injured. A tsunami advisory was issued for the prefecture, but it was lifted after about an hour and a half.

Court rules against restart of Tokyo area reactor (NHK) A Japanese court has ruled that the only nuclear power plant in the Greater Tokyo area should not be restarted, citing insufficient safety measures in the event of a major earthquake.

How Virtual Reality Is Changing the World (newsonjapan.com) The computer-generated environments of virtual reality allow people who are plugged into VR headsets to experience scenes and objects that appear to be real, making them feel as though they are completely immersed in their surroundings.

Japanese nuclear plant vulnerable to unauthorized entry for 1 year (Kyodo) A nuclear power plant on the Sea of Japan coast had been vulnerable to unauthorized entry in around a dozen locations since March last year, after its security system lost partial functionality and backups were not effective, the country's nuclear regulatory body said Tuesday.