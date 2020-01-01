3 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary in Japan

Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.

This makes it an ideal location to celebrate your wedding. There are many ways to celebrate in the Land of the Rising Sun and here are just some of them.

Mount Fuji Spas

Every couple should celebrate their wedding anniversary with an experience gift that can act as a memory of your trip to Japan. If you are celebrating a milestone anniversary like your silver (25 years) or gold (50 years) consider anniversary celebration ideas that reflect these materials. Many rich gold mines around Mount Fuji were in production from the 15th to the 17th centuries. Near one of those mines, Yu-No-Oku Kinzan in Minobu-cho, Yamanashi Prefecture, there is a museum where you can experience panning for gold.

Less than 100 kilometres from Tokyo is Hakone, part of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, which is famous for its hot springs and stunning scenery including views across Lake Ashinoko of Mount Fuji. If you are looking for a break from your city vacation, Hakone is one of the most popular destinations.

Hakone is famous as a hot spring resort, so if clouds and poor visibility block the view of Mount Fuji, enjoy a time together as a couple with a private outdoor spa bath with baths made of stone and wood including sauna and baths made of large ceramic pots. If you are feeling energetic, Mount Fuji is officially open for climbing during July and August via several routes.

Kyoto

Kyoto is a city rich in history and culture. Japan’s ancient capital has so many attractions that you could easily spend a week here since there are 1,600 Buddhist temples, 400 Shinto shrines and 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Kiyomizudera, Ginkakuji, Yasaka Shrine, Heian Shrine and Nanzenji. You can also explore the narrow streets of the Higashiyama district and along the Philosopher's Path.

Kyoto is at its most atmospheric when the cherry blossoms bloom in the last week of March and the first two weeks of April. This is a very popular time to visit so you need to book early. Alternatively, a visit from October to mid-December will see the city in a riot of rich reds and orange foliage which is equally beautiful.

Celebrate in style in Tokyo

There are a number of districts in Tokyo that are worth a visit, so spend at least a couple of days here on your trip.

Shinjuku

From a romantic meal at one of Tokyo's sky bars to a trip around the sites at Shinjuku, Tokyo offers you some unique experiences. Shinjuku Station is the busiest train station in the world and is surrounded by one of Tokyo's most popular shopping and entertainment districts. In this part of Tokyo, you can also visit the observation decks of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office whilst you consider your next shopping destination or which restaurant you will stop off along the way.

Asakusa and Odaiba

You could also spend some time in the historic Asakusa district, which includes the Sensoji Temple and its narrow shopping streets. You can then take the Tokyo Water Bus and Yurikamome elevated train to visit the museums and admire the futuristic architecture in Odaiba.

Imperial Palace

a 10-minute walk from Tokyo Station, the current Imperial Palace is the home of Japan’s Imperial Family and is situated in a large park area surrounded by moats and massive stone walls. Originally the site of Edo Castle, home of the Tokugawa shogun who ruled Japan from 1603 until 1867, this palace was built in 1868 before it was destroyed during World War Two and rebuilt in the same style.

Guided tours of the palace grounds are offered throughout the year, but not in the palace itself. Tours are about 75 minutes and are held in English and Japanese. You can book in advance or buy tickets on the day. The inner grounds of the palace only open to the public on 2 January (New Year's Greeting) and 23 February 23 (Emperor's Birthday) when visitors can see members of the Imperial Family, who make an appearance.