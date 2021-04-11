After sleepless night, golf-mad Japan celebrates Matsuyama’s Masters triumph
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the victory an “amazing feat.”
It was also the first time a Japanese man had won any of golf’s majors, and the pressure must have been enormous as Matsuyama began his final round on Sunday. In the end, he shot a 1-over round of 73 to win the tournament by one stroke over Will Zalatoris.
“Matsuyama is still young, so I have even greater hopes for him in the future,” Suga told reporters. “With the prolonged covid-19 pandemic, he’s given courage and inspiration to all Japanese people.”
A decade ago, a teenage Matsuyama had been the lowest-scoring amateur at the 2011 Masters. His honor then was a welcome ray of light in Japan’s recovery from the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, that left more than 22,000 people dead or missing.
The golfer had been in Australia at the time, but had returned home to find his accommodation at Tohoku Fukushi University destroyed and the nation gripped in grief. Unsure whether he should even compete in Augusta in 2011 or stay home and help with recovery efforts, his parents, his university and his teammates persuaded him to go.
A decade later, his Masters triumph brought back those memories. - washingtonpost.com
男子ゴルフのマスターズで松山英樹選手が優勝し、日本男子初のメジャー制覇を果たしたことを受けて、アメリカメディアは「歴史を刻んだ」と報じています。
11日付のウォール・ストリート・ジャーナルは「松山英樹がマスターズを制し、日本に歴史を刻む」という見出しで速報を出し、日本人男子として初めてグリーンジャケットに袖を通した松山選手の快挙を伝えました。
また、松山選手が2017年に全米オープンで2位となって以来、苦しい時期が続いていたことを踏まえて「彼はついにスランプを打ち破った」と勝利をたたえました。
ワシントン・ポストも「メジャーを制覇した最初の日本人として歴史を築いた」と報じるなど称賛の声が広がっています。
PGAツアーは公式ツイッターに松山選手の生い立ち写真とともに「ヒデキ・マツヤマにとって長い旅だった」とお祝いのコメントを投稿しています。
そして、2月に交通事故を起こして重傷を負ったタイガー・ウッズ選手も「日本があなたを誇りに思っているよ。ヒデキ。あなたと日本にとって大きな成果をおめでとう。この歴史的な勝利はゴルフ界全体に大きな影響を与えるでしょう」とツイッターに投稿し、勝利を祝福しました。 - ANNnewsCH
