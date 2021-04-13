Govt. approves release of treated water into sea
The Cabinet has endorsed a draft bill on the matter. Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is promising transparency as the process moves forward.
Suga said on Tuesday, "This is a path that we cannot avoid in order to realize Fukushima's regional reconstruction and decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. We will execute it only after ensuring the process is safe. Negative rumors must not stand in the way, or extinguish the hopes of people in Fukushima for recovery. The government will put out information based on science. We will do the best we can. It's all hands on deck."
The decision comes a decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan, triggering a triple meltdown at the power plant.
Water is used to cool molten nuclear fuel. It's mixing with rain and groundwater flowing into damaged reactor buildings, accumulating at a rate of 140 tons per day.
The facility has enough tanks to hold about 1.37 million tons of wastewater. But it's already at 90 percent of capacity. The remainder is expected to fill up sometime next year.
The water is treated in order to remove most of the radioactive material, but still contains radioactive tritium.
The concentration will be diluted to one-40th of what is required under national regulations. That's equivalent to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's standard for drinking water.
The government will ask the plant's operator, known by its acronym TEPCO, to secure equipment needed to release the treated water in about two years.
The plan calls for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to disseminate transparent and objective information at home and abroad.
It also pledges support for the local fishery, tourism and agricultural industries. If there is damage to the reputation of an industry, the plan calls for TEPCO to provide compensation.
TEPCO President Kobayakawa Tomoaki said, "We will work hard to fulfill our responsibility to strike a balance between regional reconstruction, and decommissioning the reactors throughout the lengthy decommissioning process."
In Fukushima, reaction from residents is mixed.
A resident said, "I think as long as it's within international standards, it can't be helped under the current circumstances."
Another resident said, "No one is satisfied with the decision. A few words from the prime minister, and the process is set in stone. This is wrong."
People in the fishing industry in particular have been strongly opposed to the plan. The head of a national industry group has released a statement protesting the decision and urging the government to clarify how it will alleviate safety concerns in Japan and abroad.- NHK
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.
WION - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.
WION - Apr 07
Japan deploys destroyer to gather information after Chinese carrier group spotted in Okinawa and Miyako islands towards the Pacific, Japan has sent its destroyer in retaliation.
NHK - Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.
Japan Times - Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations.
Center for Strategic & International Studies - Apr 02
Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.
Nikkei - Apr 01
One hundred and forty-seven out of 156 countries. That's where Japan stands in terms of women's political empowerment. The dismal ranking immediately prompted lawmakers across party lines to call for numerical targets to boost female representation in politics.
Japan Today - Mar 31
A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday.
Japan Times - Mar 31
The government has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup there, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders.
NHK - Mar 31
Officials are considering tougher measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, which reported the most daily cases anywhere in the country on Tuesday.