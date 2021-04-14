Challenges remain with 100 days toTokyo Games
Held amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Games are sure to be historic, but challenges and uncertainties remain as coronavirus cases continue to climb.
The torch relay is underway across the country. But in Osaka prefecture, which has been struggling to contain a recent surge in infections, torch bearers are prohibited from running on public roads. Instead, they are running inside a park on Tuesday and Wednesday without spectators.
A recent NHK poll shows divided public opinion over the Tokyo Games -- more than 30 percent of respondents think the Games should be canceled, while more than half think they should be held with either a limited number of spectators or without any.
Organizers are hoping to boost public interest through the relay, but the situation remains fluid, with the route or number of spectators possibly being affected.
Last month, they decided to ban spectators outside of Japan for safety reasons. But the number of domestic spectators that will be allowed hasn't been disclosed yet.
As the clock ticks, organizers are pushing ahead with preparations to pave the way for some athletes set to compete, but the pandemic continues to cast a shadow.
Some swimming test events have been postponed due to Japan's strict coronavirus measures.
The Tokyo Olympics is due to start on July 23. - NHK
東京オリンピックの開幕まで14日であと100日となり、高尾山の山頂にモニュメントが、都庁には大会マスコットの像が設置されました。
東京都・小池百合子知事：「コロナとの闘いを超えて、皆さんと果たしていく2020大会に向かっていきたい」
7月23日のオリンピックの開会式まであと100日となった今月14日、東京都庁と八王子市の高尾山の山頂をオンラインでつないだイベントが行われました。
高尾山の山頂の広場では長さ3メートル、高さ1.8メートルの五輪のシンボルのモニュメントが披露されました。
また、都庁の2階には大会マスコットのミライトワとソメイティの高さ1.5メートルの像が設置されました。
小池知事は新型コロナウイルスについて、「まん延防止措置の期間にコロナを抑え込んでいく」と述べました。 - ANNnewsCH
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
The Olympic torch relay leg in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, started on Tuesday away from public roads in a closed park course to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.
Foreign media have praised Matsuyama Hideki's caddie as they report on the Japanese golfer's triumph at the Masters on Sunday.
TOKYO — There will be a few bleary eyes in corporate Japan on Monday morning. In this golf-crazy nation, it's hard to underestimate the impact of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph and impossible to count the hours of lost sleep it entailed.
The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is planning to secure a hotel with about 300 rooms for athletes with minor or no symptoms of the coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the plan said.
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, recovering from leukemia, claimed a Tokyo Olympics berth in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Thursday after winning the 100-meter freestyle at Japan's national championships.
In Japan, sumo is more than just a sport. It is akin to a religion, with its stars hailed as demigods.
Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online.
A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper.
Japan’s western region of Osaka will hold the Olympic torch relay in a park without spectators instead of on public roads, as record coronavirus infections prompted its government to declare a medical emergency on Wednesday.
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka Prefecture have called for holding the event in the capital city of Osaka at alternative sites amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
The Japanese government on Tuesday rushed to gather information about the announcement by North Korea that it will skip this summer's Tokyo Olympics in order to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus.
Sumo wrestler Terunofuji is set to reclaim his title of ozeki, the second-highest rank in the traditional Japanese sport.