Japan retailer Muji downplays concerns over Xinjiang cotton
The Japanese retailer acknowledged receiving many inquiries about products from Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of subjecting Uyghurs to forced labor.
A host of western retailers, including clothing brand H&M, have come under intense criticism from Chinese consumers in recent weeks over their position on the use of Xinjiang cotton for their products. Some have faced a backlash over previous statements of concern about reports of forced labor in the region.
In a statement published as Ryohin Keikaku released its second quarter financial results, the Muji brand owner said Xinjiang "is a vast production area" that accounts for 80 to 90% of all cotton produced in China.
"With regard to the approximately 5,000 hectares of farms and other facilities in the Xinjiang region, we assess the information about the cotton fields, the profiles of the workers and the personnel plans of the farms, and we dispatch an external, independent, third-party organization to conduct on-site audits in line with the cotton cultivation schedule," the company said.
"Muji has obtained a global standard certification for the cotton and cotton yarn used in its products in order to specify that they are organic," the company said. It added that the certification was conditional on compliance with international labor conventions established by the International Labor Organization as well as business principles set out by the U.N. and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Muji said it was "taking all necessary steps to respect human rights and manage labor standards" in its use of organic cotton, which it said it sourced from around the world including India, China, Turkey, and the U.S. As of April 14, products described as being made with Xinjiang cotton are on sale via Muji's website in China but are not featured in its online stores in Japan.- Nikkein
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
Japan Times - Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed.
NHK - Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
NHK - Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.