Tokyo reports 729 new cases of coronavirus
NHK -- Apr 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 729 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday.
This is the first time since February 4 that the daily tally has topped 700 in Tokyo.
The number is also the highest since the second state of emergency for the capital ended on March 21. - NHK
東京都によりますと、15日に都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は729人でした。約2カ月半ぶりに700人を超えました。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
Tokyo reports 729 new cases of coronavirus
NHK - Apr 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 729 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday.
NHK - Apr 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 729 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday.
Coca-Cola starts drink subscription service in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
South Korea aims to fight Japan's plan to release water from Fukushima nuclear plant at tribunal
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Japan unveils Olympic mascots
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
Egypt demands $900 million for Suez Canal blockage
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
Japan passport most powerful in 2021
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
'Please drink' treated Fukushima water: China asks Japan's minister
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
Japan banks face volatility, default risks offshore in hunt for higher returns
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
ANA to start drone delivery service as Japan eases regulations
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Japanese firm develops world’s first foldable disposable paper razor
Japan Today - Apr 15
Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.
Japan Today - Apr 15
Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.
Challenges remain with 100 days toTokyo Games
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; Osaka records record-high 1,130
Japan Today - Apr 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
Japan Today - Apr 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
Olympic monument unveiled atop Tokyo's Mt.Takao
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
UK coronavirus variant surging in Japan
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.