Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kahara, 46, was in a taxi when the driver told her that another taxi had been following them for about 30 minutes. The driver asked Kahara if she was in any trouble.
Kahara asked the taxi to stop and the other taxi also stopped. She went back and opened the door and got into the taxi and started arguing with the man inside who is a magazine reporter, police said.
The argument ended with the man grabbing Kahara’s arm and shoving her out of the taxi. Kahara then called 110.
Police said Kahara and the man do not know each other. They said the suspect has denied that he roughed up the singer who was not injured. - Japan Today
歌手の華原朋美さん（46）に対し、腕をつかむなどの暴行を加えたとして30代の男が現行犯逮捕されました。男は雑誌記者とみられるということです。
自称・会社員の男（32）は16日、東京・品川区で歌手の華原さんに対し、腕をつかむなどの暴行を加えた疑いが持たれています。
捜査関係者によりますと、華原さんがタクシーに乗車中、男の乗ったタクシーが30分以上ついてくることに気付きました。
華原さんは品川区内の路上でタクシーを止めましたが、男のタクシーも止まったことから、男を問い詰めたところ腕をつかまれたり、肩を押されたりしたということです。
華原さんが110番通報し、駆け付けた警察官が男を現行犯逮捕しました。
男は雑誌記者とみられ、取り調べに対して「身に覚えがない」と容疑を否認しているということです。 - ANNnewsCH
