School teacher arrested for illicit photography: ‘I have an interest in nude children’
Between October 2018 and last March, Koichiro Kimura, 31, allegedly took tosatsu (voyeur) footage of girls changing clothes and boys using the toilet at an elementary school and sports facility.
Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and producing child pornography on Wednesday, Kimura admitted to the allegations.
Koichiro Kimura (Twitter)
“I have an interest in nude children,” the suspect told the Chofu Police Station. “Footage of naked children is rare.”
Kimura teaches at a public elementary school in Mitaka City. According to police, an examination of his smartphone revealed about 2,000 obscene videos of children.
Police believe the suspect began taking illicit footage of children about 10 years ago. “I’ve done this hundreds of times,” he said.- tokyoreporter.com
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.
Kyodo - Apr 20
Japan will conduct its first large-scale survey on myopia among elementary and junior high school students, to begin as a government digital device rollout nears its conclusion, education ministry officials said Monday.
Asahi - Apr 19
Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Apr 14
Japanese Proverbs/Sayings about Cherry Blossoms (SAKURA).
Japan Times - Apr 13
A government survey showed Monday that 5.7% of children in the second year of junior high school provide care to family members who have a chronic illness or other problems.
Netflix Jr. - Apr 12
Travel to Japan with Waffles + Mochi! Join in as they learn to speak Japanese with words like, Konnichiwa! They also meet a vegetable called, the mushroom, and discover just how fun and delicious it is to cook AND eat!
Linfamy - Apr 11
Life of male adult entertainers in Edo Japan who worked in "teahouses."
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
Japan Times - Apr 09
Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
Kimono Mom - Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.
- Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like.
The Shogunate - Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai!
Japan Times - Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Apr 03
High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.
NHK - Apr 02
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.