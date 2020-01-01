School teacher arrested for illicit photography: ‘I have an interest in nude children’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.

Between October 2018 and last March, Koichiro Kimura, 31, allegedly took tosatsu (voyeur) footage of girls changing clothes and boys using the toilet at an elementary school and sports facility.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and producing child pornography on Wednesday, Kimura admitted to the allegations.

Koichiro Kimura (Twitter)

“I have an interest in nude children,” the suspect told the Chofu Police Station. “Footage of naked children is rare.”

Kimura teaches at a public elementary school in Mitaka City. According to police, an examination of his smartphone revealed about 2,000 obscene videos of children.

Police believe the suspect began taking illicit footage of children about 10 years ago. “I’ve done this hundreds of times,” he said.