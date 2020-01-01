University students accused of jointly possessing 2 grams of marijuana in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK

At around 3:00 a.m., an officer discovered 2 grams of marijuana in the possession of the students, from Nihon University and Aoyama Gakuin University, on a road in the Dogenzaka area.

The Nihon University student admits to the allegations. However, the other student told the Shibuya Police Station, “Just because we were together, it doesn’t mean we possessed [the marijuana] jointly.”

Prior to the discovery, an officer on patrol stopped the pair, who were high school classmates, for voluntary questioning.

The officer then found the marijuana. Police are investigating how the suspects obtained the contraband.