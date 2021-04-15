Nadeshiko Japan must overcome major obstacles in medal pursuit
Members of the 2011 World Cup-winning Nadeshiko Japan side led off the domestic leg of the Olympic torch relay last month under circumstances that reflected some of the obstacles facing the current squad as they gear up for the games kicking off in three months' time.
Rising coronavirus infections prevented spectators from watching as the runners set off from the J-Village training center in northeastern Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, while travel restrictions aimed at curbing the virus prompted a number of overseas-based stars to opt out of the relay.
With the pandemic interrupting the international football calendar, world No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan lost vital warmup opportunities for the Olympics, where they have been drawn against Canada, Great Britain and Chile in Group E.
Asako Takakura's side had been set to face Brazil, Canada and hosts the United States at the four-nation SheBelieves Cup in February, but the coronavirus situation prompted the Japan Football Association to withdraw shortly before the tournament.
They played their first internationals in more than a year earlier this month, thrashing Paraguay and Panama 7-0 in a pair of friendlies on home soil.- Kyodo
9news - Apr 23
Japan is set to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western urban prefectures amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid COVID-19 resurgence ahead of the Olympics in July.
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
PCでの仕事中、スマートフォンで楽しめるビデオスロットなどのゲーム中、Netflixで映画を視聴中に画面から発せられるブルーライト。
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Bitcoin is the most popular topic nowadays as everyone is attracted to it. It is a decentralized virtual currency that is based on blockchain technology.
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.