Japan plans 10,000 shot-a-day vaccination venues in bid to speed up rollout
Such centers, which will be separate from vaccination facilities operated by local governments, are slated to be set up in Tokyo and Osaka, with the central government also considering utilizing medically certified Self-Defense Forces personnel to help administer shots.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the Tokyo site could open as early as next month.
In accordance with Japan’s vaccination law, local governments have been responsible for setting up vaccination sites and securing doctors to administer the vaccine. But there are concerns that there will be a shortage of venues and vaccinators once the rollout hits full tilt.
The government plans to allow dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines to address the dearth of doctors.
Vaccinations must generally be administered at the municipality where the resident is registered, but to improve convenience people will also be able to get vaccinated at the state-run centers if they are in possession of pre-distributed inoculation coupons, the sources said.- Japan Times
