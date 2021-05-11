Tokyo’s 3rd State of Emergency Impact | Japan Travel Update
ONLY in JAPAN -- Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
On Friday, April 22, Prime Minister Suga initiated a 3rd State of Emergency. What does this all mean and how does it impact tourism in the future? What are we doing to adapt in Tokyo? - ONLY in JAPAN
Tokyo’s 3rd State of Emergency Impact | Japan Travel Update
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
Japan's Oldest Soba Restaurant | Soba Noodle Restaurant in Kyoto
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
Japan in 8K ULTRA HD - Land of The Rising Sun (60 FPS)
8K World - Apr 23
This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.
8K World - Apr 23
This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.
JTB’s new venture lets users travel virtually around Japan
ttgasia.com - Apr 23
Japan’s largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country’s top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
ttgasia.com - Apr 23
Japan’s largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country’s top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Tokyo Disney parks to lower cap on visitors
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Growth rings confirm Inuyama Castle keep the oldest in Japan
Asahi - Apr 20
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
Asahi - Apr 20
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
8 must-see Caribbean destinations for any photographer
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nearly every place you visit in the Caribbean offers gorgeous views, incredible wildlife and sea creatures and beautiful beaches.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nearly every place you visit in the Caribbean offers gorgeous views, incredible wildlife and sea creatures and beautiful beaches.
Snow-walled Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route opens
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
Top 5 Nikko
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
ABANDONED: Japan's 'ghost island' | Hashima Island
7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
Japan passport most powerful in 2021
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.