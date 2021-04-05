Supreme Court backs hepatitis B relapse sufferers
Jiji -- Apr 27
Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.
The top court's Second Petty Bench unanimously ruled that the 20-year countdown for claims began when the two plaintiffs had relapses, sending the case back to Fukuoka High Court for damages to be calculated on that basis. - Jiji
Labyrinth of Cinema review – cult Japanese director’s epic blitz of pop-culture hyperactivity
Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).
Shinto in Everyday Japanese Life
Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.
Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.
Meet the master behind Japan's postwar avant-garde art movement
Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.
Japan's Toxic Idol Industry
Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.
Man suspected in stabbing in Saitama apprehended in Roppongi
TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama
The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Meet A Real Life Japanese Geisha | Everyday Bosses
All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
Japanese surnames: a call for change
People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.
Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network
4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage
Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.
Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
