'Doraemon' music composer Kikuchi dies at 89
Kikuchi was born in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, in 1931. After studying at Nihon University's College of Art, he made his debut as a film music composer in 1961.
He later moved on to television, where he wrote theme songs and background music for everything from anime series, such as "Doraemon" and "Dragon Ball," to a historical drama.
Kikuchi's work also earned him money from outside Japan. He topped an annual list of earners of overseas royalties nine times.
He received an achievement award at the Japan Record Awards in 2015.
A 2017 concert in Tokyo marking the 55th anniversary of his debut drew many fans.
Poor health prevented Kikuchi from writing music in recent years. The Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers announced that he died of aspiration pneumonia in Tokyo on Saturday.- NHK
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
NHK - Apr 29
The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.
NHK - Apr 28
Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.
Japan Today - Apr 28
About two weeks ago, a man in Nagakuta City, Aichi Prefecture was arrested for stealing a pair of pumps that belonged to a music teacher. What made this theft even stranger was that when taking the shoes, he had replaced them with a nearly identical new pair.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
TOKYO (TR) – A court here has overturned a previous ruling and found a male Dutch national innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs, reports TBS News
theguardian.com - Apr 27
Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).
Life Where I'm From - Apr 27
Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.
Jiji - Apr 27
Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.
NOWNESS - Apr 24
Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.
Nobita from Japan - Apr 23
Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
Japan Today - Apr 23
The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Asian Boss - Apr 22
All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.