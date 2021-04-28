'Doraemon' music composer Kikuchi dies at 89

The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.

Kikuchi was born in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture, in 1931. After studying at Nihon University's College of Art, he made his debut as a film music composer in 1961.

He later moved on to television, where he wrote theme songs and background music for everything from anime series, such as "Doraemon" and "Dragon Ball," to a historical drama.

Kikuchi's work also earned him money from outside Japan. He topped an annual list of earners of overseas royalties nine times.

He received an achievement award at the Japan Record Awards in 2015.

A 2017 concert in Tokyo marking the 55th anniversary of his debut drew many fans.

Poor health prevented Kikuchi from writing music in recent years. The Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers announced that he died of aspiration pneumonia in Tokyo on Saturday.