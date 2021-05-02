Gusts injure 3, damage dozens of buildings

Strong winds have battered the city of Makinohara in central Japan, leaving three people with minor injuries and damaging at least 40 buildings.

Atmospheric conditions became extremely unstable in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday. The Meteorological Agency issued a tornado advisory at one time, saying that a tornado appeared to have occurred in central parts of the prefecture.

About 200 Makinohara city officials began investigating damage on Sunday morning.

Significant damage was seen along a straight line, with houses and factories affected. At least 5 vehicles were knocked over and nearly 600 houses lost power.

A team of local weather officials is also studying damage to determine what phenomenon caused the gusts.

City officials say three people were injured by shattered glass. Residents are busy removing debris from roofs and walls torn off by winds, some of which is scattered around a nearby tea farm.