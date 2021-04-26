Forget big feet! Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, study reveals

In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.

Research found men with the biggest noses have a 'stretched penile length' of at least 5.3 inches (13.42cm).

However, those with less prominent sniffers have a sex organ which measures just 4.1inches (10.37cm) when fully erect.

'The fact that nose size is related to stretched penile length indicates that penile length may not be determined by age, height or body weight but has already been determined before birth,' the researchers say.

Men with biggest noses have a penis 1.2inches (29%) longer than those with the smallest sniffers. For people with noses which fall into the middle range, the average penis size is 4.5 inches. In Japan, the average penis size is 4.5 inches, according to previous research

Japanese researchers studied the corpses of 126 middle-aged men within three days of their death.

A host of measurements documented their height, weight, flaccid penile length, penile circumference, right and left testicular weights, and prostate weight.

A scientist was also tasked with laying each cadaver down and pulling the penis up vertically as far as it would go to get a measurement for stretched penile length.

This, researchers say, is an accurate way of replicating a penis' length when erect.

Nose size was also documented by measuring the distance from between a person's eyes to where the nostril starts near the tip of the olfactory organ.

Researchers measured the size and weight of the reproductive organ of 126 dead japanese men. They also measured their nose size which was documented by measuring the distance from between a person's eyes to where the nostril starts near the tip of the olfactory organ. - nation.lk