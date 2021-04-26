"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk
Professor Toru Sakai of Tokushima University Graduate School believes there is "a mechanism whereby the condition of obese people becomes more serious once they are infected."
According to Professor Sakai, studies show the risk of contracting an infectious disease increases three to four times for obese people, with reasons including pressure on the lungs and heart, and abnormal metabolism throughout the body.
Studies have shown that people with a BMI above 35 have a 7.36 percent greater risk of aggravated infections compared with people with a BMI below 25.
Vitamin D deficiencies may also be related to the infection rate and severity of COVID-19. While outdoor activities such as walking can boost vitamin D levels, dietary intake is another source.
The recommended daily intake of vitamin D is 5.5 μg, with a slice of salmon containing 32 μg and a slice of mackerel 11 μg.
Professor Sakai recommends a balanced diet of Japanese food to prevent viral infections and aggravated COVID-19. - JapanNutrition.com
JapanNutrition.com - May 05
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
nation.lk - May 05
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
South China Morning Post - May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
newsonjapan.com - May 02
Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan’s tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.
Japan Times - May 01
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
NHKn - Apr 28
Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.
NHKn - Apr 28
The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.
NHK - Apr 27
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.