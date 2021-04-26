"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk

There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.

Professor Toru Sakai of Tokushima University Graduate School believes there is "a mechanism whereby the condition of obese people becomes more serious once they are infected."

According to Professor Sakai, studies show the risk of contracting an infectious disease increases three to four times for obese people, with reasons including pressure on the lungs and heart, and abnormal metabolism throughout the body.

Studies have shown that people with a BMI above 35 have a 7.36 percent greater risk of aggravated infections compared with people with a BMI below 25.

Vitamin D deficiencies may also be related to the infection rate and severity of COVID-19. While outdoor activities such as walking can boost vitamin D levels, dietary intake is another source.

The recommended daily intake of vitamin D is 5.5 μg, with a slice of salmon containing 32 μg and a slice of mackerel 11 μg.

Professor Sakai recommends a balanced diet of Japanese food to prevent viral infections and aggravated COVID-19. - JapanNutrition.com