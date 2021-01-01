World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears

The world’s oldest person has withdrawn from the torch relay for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics due to Covid-19 fears.

Kane Tanaka, who is 118-years-old and listed as the oldest living person in the Guinness World Records, was to be one of the torch relay participants in Fukuoka, Japan later this month.

A representative from her nursing home has told Aljazeera Tanaka would no longer be taking part.