World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz -- May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
The world’s oldest person has withdrawn from the torch relay for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics due to Covid-19 fears.
Kane Tanaka, who is 118-years-old and listed as the oldest living person in the Guinness World Records, was to be one of the torch relay participants in Fukuoka, Japan later this month.
A representative from her nursing home has told Aljazeera Tanaka would no longer be taking part.- stuff.co.nz
Test for Olympic marathon to go ahead
NHK - May 06
A test event for the Tokyo Olympics' marathon and race walk will take place on Wednesday. The organizer of the Games has stressed the need to hold the event, and called on people to refrain from watching it from along the side of the course.
NHK - May 06
A test event for the Tokyo Olympics' marathon and race walk will take place on Wednesday. The organizer of the Games has stressed the need to hold the event, and called on people to refrain from watching it from along the side of the course.
Japan’s 200 breast Olympic qualifier Mura tests positive for coronavirus
swimswam.com - May 06
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
swimswam.com - May 06
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
Online casinos: What are common mistakes to avoid?
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Are you tired of constantly losing when you play casino games and want to give up? Are you wondering if you can actually ever win at casino games because you keep having bad luck?
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Are you tired of constantly losing when you play casino games and want to give up? Are you wondering if you can actually ever win at casino games because you keep having bad luck?
How to choose an online casino
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Online casinos have become so popular these days, especially due to the fact that most people are confined to their homes due to the pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Online casinos have become so popular these days, especially due to the fact that most people are confined to their homes due to the pandemic.
How Does the Japanese Online Entertainment Industry Look Different in 2021?
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Traditionally, Japan is a world leader in new technologies, particularly those related to the entertainment industry and to the internet as a whole.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Traditionally, Japan is a world leader in new technologies, particularly those related to the entertainment industry and to the internet as a whole.
Japan’s health workers rebel against Tokyo 2020
laprensalatina.com - May 04
Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.
laprensalatina.com - May 04
Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.
Olympic torch passes through Okinawa
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
Japan Sumo Association to hold first-aid lecture after wrestler's death
Japan Today - May 02
The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.
Japan Today - May 02
The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama receives Prime Minister's Award
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
Lower-tier sumo wrestler dies at 28, one month after bout injury
Japan Today - Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
With the Olympic Games looming, Japan has 85 days to sort its coronavirus outbreak
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 spectator cap decision to come in June
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
20J1 Played in Japan, Made by the World: J.LEAGUE kits around the world
J.LEAGUE International - Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
J.LEAGUE International - Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
Sumo tournament to begin with no spectators
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
Sumo: Terunofuji returns to ozeki as Hakuho becomes sole yokozuna
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.