This hotel is called ‘Hotel Sekitei’ and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.

Japanese Love Hotel with a Water Slide

Tokidoki Traveller - May 08

This hotel is called 'Hotel Sekitei' and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.

Riding Japan's Longest Roller Slide

Life in Japan - May 08

We're taking on Japan's longest roller slide, a slide of 247 meters in length situated on the slopes of the mountains around Tabayama an hour outside of Tokyo.

Japan seeks longer COVID quarantines for Indian arrivals

Nikkein - May 07

The Japanese government is considering stricter travel restrictions for incoming travelers from India as new cases swamp the South Asian country, Nikkei has learned.

Staying Overnight Inside Japan’s Largest Theme Park

I Will Always Travel for Food - May 05

Hotel Amsterdam is located inside Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park based on the Netherlands. This is the largest theme park in Japan.

Hiking In One Of Japan’s Most Spiritual Places | Mt. Kurama

WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02

Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don't know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you'll find yourself transported to some of Japan's most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.

Japan's Most Extreme North | Hokkaido Road Trip

Abroad in Japan - May 02

Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.

Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike

Kyodo - May 01

Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.

Japan luxury cruise halted after COVID-19 case

Reuters - May 01

Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

Japan’s Golden Week, what’s it all about? (Tokyo Station)

ONLY in JAPAN - May 01

Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it's quite a nice time in Japan but ...

Stations and tourist spots quiet as Golden Week holidays begin

Japan Times - Apr 30

Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan's third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.

Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel

Kyodo - Apr 29

Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.

Sunamushi Onsen – Volcanic Sand Bathing in Southern Japan

stickymangorice.com - Apr 29

For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn't seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.

U.S. continues to say citizens should 'reconsider travel' to Japan

Japan Times - Apr 28

WASHINGTON – Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should "reconsider travel," the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shinkansen: Japan's High Speed Rail System Explained

RMTransit - Apr 27

Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.

Udo Shrine – origin myths in a cliff-side cave

Japan Today - Apr 27

MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan's shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.