Year's 1st deer fawn born in Nara Park in western Japan

The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization.

The newly born female fawn, who was spotted near her mother on Sunday, will be displayed at "Rokuen," a facility in the park where deer are kept, from June 1 to 30. She weighs around 3,800 grams and is about 60 centimeters long.

She will be released into the park with other deer in late July, according to the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation.

Around 200 fawns are born in the park each year, with late May to mid-June being the peak period of their delivery. The park did not display a fawn to the press last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A total of 1,286 deer roamed the park as of last July, according to the foundation. The Nara deer are protected under the cultural properties protection law.