Japan debt grows by record of over 100 tril. yen
The Finance Ministry says the balance of debt stood at about 1,216.4 trillion yen, or about 11.1 trillion dollars, hitting a record high for the fifth straight year.
The figure was up 101.9 trillion yen, or about 936 billion dollars, from the previous year. It marks the first growth of more than 100 trillion yen since fiscal 1997, when comparable data became available.
Ballooning social security costs are partly to blame. Another factor is the pandemic, which prompted the government to issue bonds worth more than 100 trillion yen for the first time in fiscal 2020.
The balance of government bonds stands at 1,074 trillion yen, or about 9.8 trillion dollars, accounting for the bulk of the national debt. The rest are borrowings and short-term financing bills.
With the pandemic still raging, Japan's fiscal situation is likely to deteriorate further. The government's budget for the current fiscal year calls for the fresh issuance of bonds worth 43.5 trillion yen, or about 400 billion dollars.- NHK
NHK - May 11
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
Japan Times - May 11
With investors around the world fueling another crypto asset boom since late last year, elevating the values of digital currencies such as bitcoin, Japanese players in the space are hopeful that the country will be able to advance to the next stage after undergoing a period of scrutiny and renewal.
Japan Times - May 10
Japan’s slowly but steadily rising prices, openness to foreign investors, excellent architects and infrastructure for house building — and an increase of resources and agencies for acquiring akiya, or abandoned, often ultra-cheap homes — have combined to make Japan a strong environment for non-Japanese looking to acquire real estate, be it a primary home, secondary home or investment.
Japan Times - May 10
While uncertainty remains over when — or even if — travel demand will make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services.
Nikkei - May 10
Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down for health reasons. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, will take over on June 1, Nikkei has learned.
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Japan has found itself living in a state of emergency more than once during the last year. As Covid returns for second and third waves, it continues to affect business, industries, and regular everyday life.
Nikkei - May 08
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - May 08
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of ¥286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
Nikkei - May 07
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
Reuters - May 06
The Bank of Japan expects the national COVID-19 vaccination programme to spur an economic boost from households venturing out, armed with $183 billion in “forced savings” accumulated last year during pandemic-busting, stay-at-home policies.
NHK - May 06
Japan's Nissan Motor says it will sell all of its roughly 1.5-percent stake in Germany's Daimler through a placement to institutional investors. Nissan's French partner Renault made a similar announcement in March.
Kyodo - May 05
Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
Nikkei - May 05
TOKYO -- Japan will add a provision on human rights to its corporate governance code for publicly traded companies when it is revised next month, as allegations of abuses by China in Xinjiang shine a spotlight on the issue.
Japan Times - May 03
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.