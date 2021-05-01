Tokyo reports 925 COVID cases amid worries about virus variants

Tokyo on Tuesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases as concerns grow over an increasing number of infections caused by highly contagious variants of the virus.

The figure is higher than the 573 newly confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the cumulative total in the capital to 148,092, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo is one of four prefectures currently under Japan's third state of emergency over the pandemic as it prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures are slated to come under the emergency declaration from Wednesday. The National Governors' Association on Monday requested the government to consider expanding the declaration nationwide to introduce stronger measures against more contagious variants.

But Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, said Tuesday that the government has no plans to do so at present out of concerns over restricting private rights, adding that new cases have not surged in some prefectures.

At an online meeting, the governors of all 47 prefectures also voiced disapproval of the fact that the government is slow to implement a quasi-states of emergency, to which the minister responded that the government would "make decisions as soon as possible."