Tokyo reports 925 COVID cases amid worries about virus variants
The figure is higher than the 573 newly confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the cumulative total in the capital to 148,092, the metropolitan government said.
Tokyo is one of four prefectures currently under Japan's third state of emergency over the pandemic as it prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.
Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures are slated to come under the emergency declaration from Wednesday. The National Governors' Association on Monday requested the government to consider expanding the declaration nationwide to introduce stronger measures against more contagious variants.
But Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, said Tuesday that the government has no plans to do so at present out of concerns over restricting private rights, adding that new cases have not surged in some prefectures.
At an online meeting, the governors of all 47 prefectures also voiced disapproval of the fact that the government is slow to implement a quasi-states of emergency, to which the minister responded that the government would "make decisions as soon as possible."- Kyodo
Reuters - May 11
A growing number of Japanese people are dying of COVID-19 at home as more infectious variants of the coronavirus fuel a fourth wave of infections and hospital resources are stretched to the verge of collapse.
Kyodo - May 11
NHK - May 11
Japanese government debt surged at a record pace in fiscal 2020 that ended in March, as spending rose to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyodo - May 11
Japanese director Takashi Miike has built up a cult following around the world over the past two decades with an oeuvre of horror movies, often featuring extreme violence.
Nikkei - May 11
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks likely to wait until autumn to call an election as the coronavirus outbreak rages on and the opposition gives up on a no-confidence vote that could have forced his hand.
bostonglobe.com - May 11
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
NHK - May 11
The leader of Japan's main opposition party says his party won't vote on a draft revision of the immigration law unless officials establish the facts about how a Sri Lankan woman died in their custody.
NHK - May 11
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
NHK - May 11
Forests and diverse wildlife on four remote southwestern islands in Japan are likely to be added to the list of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites.
NHK - May 11
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
thepoultrysite.com - May 11
Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.
Japan Times - May 11
With investors around the world fueling another crypto asset boom since late last year, elevating the values of digital currencies such as bitcoin, Japanese players in the space are hopeful that the country will be able to advance to the next stage after undergoing a period of scrutiny and renewal.
Matescium - May 11
Japanese schools have their unique way of education. They have an interesting way of teaching methods from mathematics to science and technology.
Kyodo - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government needs to speed up the process of approving clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Japanese drugmakers have lost ground to foreign rivals.
Kyodo - May 10
Japan accelerated Monday its rollout of coronavirus vaccines with the aim of inoculating all of the elderly by the end of July amid a fourth wave of infections.