Japan expands COVID-19 state of emergency
The measure originally covered Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto. It has been extended through May 31.
Intensive anti-virus measures are in place in eight prefectures including Hokkaido, Gifu and Mie. They are also scheduled through May 31.
The number of daily new cases across the country was 6,242 on Tuesday. Tokyo reported 925 cases, up more than 300 from a week earlier. Osaka reported 974 cases and a record daily high of 55 deaths.
At a meeting of the National Governors' Association on Monday, some members called for a nationwide state of emergency.
The government says the current situation does not warrant a blanket declaration. But it says tighter measures will be implemented as necessary in areas where the number of cases and the occupancy rate of hospital beds is increasing.
The government says it will step up cooperation with business organizations and companies to reduce the flow of foot traffic. Eating and drinking establishments are being asked to shorten business hours.- NHK
NHK - May 12
Japan's third state of emergency since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect in six prefectures. Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures were added to the list from Wednesday.
Nikkei - May 11
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks likely to wait until autumn to call an election as the coronavirus outbreak rages on and the opposition gives up on a no-confidence vote that could have forced his hand.
NHK - May 11
The leader of Japan's main opposition party says his party won't vote on a draft revision of the immigration law unless officials establish the facts about how a Sri Lankan woman died in their custody.
Kyodo - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government needs to speed up the process of approving clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Japanese drugmakers have lost ground to foreign rivals.
Kyodo - May 10
Japan accelerated Monday its rollout of coronavirus vaccines with the aim of inoculating all of the elderly by the end of July amid a fourth wave of infections.
Japan Times - May 10
When health issues forced him to resign as prime minister late last August, it appeared that Shinzo Abe’s reign at the top was over.
NHK - May 08
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.
Japan Times - May 04
LONDON – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken held talks on Monday in London to discuss issues related to China and North Korea, following up on their leaders’ summit last month.
NHK - May 04
Monday marks the anniversary of Japan's Constitution coming into effect 74 years ago. To mark the occasion, some people around the country have been calling for the Constitution to be amended -- while others favor keeping it in its present form.
NHK - May 02
Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling for lawmakers to scrap proposed changes to the country's immigration law. The revisions, which critics describe as inhumane, involve the forcible deportation of asylum-seekers who fail to prove a case to stay as refugees.
NHK - May 01
Japanese prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison term for former justice minister Kawai Katsuyuki for what they called an "unprecedented" act of vote-buying by a Diet member.
Kyodo - May 01
More than half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Saturday believe Japan needs to amend its Constitution to introduce an emergency clause so that it can better respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.
thenewdaily.com.au - May 01
Former prime minister Julia Gillard is set to be honoured by the Japanese government for her service to the nation.
Kyodo - Apr 30
The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data shows, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.