Japan expands COVID-19 state of emergency

Japan's third state of emergency since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect in six prefectures. Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures were added to the list from Wednesday.

The measure originally covered Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto. It has been extended through May 31.

Intensive anti-virus measures are in place in eight prefectures including Hokkaido, Gifu and Mie. They are also scheduled through May 31.

The number of daily new cases across the country was 6,242 on Tuesday. Tokyo reported 925 cases, up more than 300 from a week earlier. Osaka reported 974 cases and a record daily high of 55 deaths.

At a meeting of the National Governors' Association on Monday, some members called for a nationwide state of emergency.

The government says the current situation does not warrant a blanket declaration. But it says tighter measures will be implemented as necessary in areas where the number of cases and the occupancy rate of hospital beds is increasing.

The government says it will step up cooperation with business organizations and companies to reduce the flow of foot traffic. Eating and drinking establishments are being asked to shorten business hours.