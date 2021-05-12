Toyota posts $20 billion profit for FY2020
NHK -- May 13
Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation says the group's net profit for the business year that ended this March rose to 2.2 trillion yen, or approximately 20 billion dollars.
Toyota revealed the figure in a financial summary that was released on Wednesday.
The automaker's production lines and sales were temporarily hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But the company was able to introduce new models as planned, and that helped boost sales in the United States and China, where demand has recovered.
The company says it also managed to minimize the impact of the global semiconductor shortage.
The company is forecasting a net profit of more than 21 billion dollars for the business year from April, 2021 through March, 2022. It projects that 10.55 million vehicles will be sold worldwide.- NHK
SoftBank Group posts record annual net profit
SoftBank Group has posted a record net profit of 4.98 trillion yen, or about 46 billion dollars, for the fiscal year that ended in March.
TSE's landlord faulted by hedge fund for charging rock-bottom rent
The owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Building faces a shareholder resolution from Hong Kong hedge fund LIM Advisors calling for an end to giving board seats to former executives at the TSE and its parent, a practice LIM says results in offering the bourse below-market rent.
10 Benefits of Video Marketing for Small Business in Japan
After all these years, it goes without saying that video marketing is possibly the most effective marketing tool for brands. Videos have the ability to engage their audience more proactively and creatively.
What is Instagram and why do brands use it
Have you recently noticed just how many different businesses and brands are starting to make use of social media, Instagram in particular, as a way to market themselves to the public?
What makes Twitter great for business?
Twitter was launched in March 2006 and since its inception it has become increasingly popular over the last few years.
Japan debt grows by record of over 100 tril. yen
Japanese government debt surged at a record pace in fiscal 2020 that ended in March, as spending rose to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phone companies capping calls for vaccine bookings
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
As cryptocurrencies boom, Japan looks to finally move on from scandals
With investors around the world fueling another crypto asset boom since late last year, elevating the values of digital currencies such as bitcoin, Japanese players in the space are hopeful that the country will be able to advance to the next stage after undergoing a period of scrutiny and renewal.
Japanâ€™s undeterred housing market is full of opportunity for foreign residents
Japanâ€™s slowly but steadily rising prices, openness to foreign investors, excellent architects and infrastructure for house building â€” and an increase of resources and agencies for acquiring akiya, or abandoned, often ultra-cheap homes â€” have combined to make Japan a strong environment for non-Japanese looking to acquire real estate, be it a primary home, secondary home or investment.
Japanese airlines eye low-cost services to drive post-pandemic growth
While uncertainty remains over when â€” or even if â€” travel demand will make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanâ€™s two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services.
Keidanren chief Nakanishi to resign in June over illness
Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down for health reasons. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, will take over on June 1, Nikkei has learned.
How is the retail industry changing in Japan?
Japan has found itself living in a state of emergency more than once during the last year. As Covid returns for second and third waves, it continues to affect business, industries, and regular everyday life.
Philip Morris to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
JAL reports first net loss since 2012 relisting as pandemic bites
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of ¥286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
Nitori furniture chain opens low-price steakhouses
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
