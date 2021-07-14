Suga, Bach vow to make Olympics safe and secure

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.

Suga made the remarks during a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday.

Suga said he hopes the performance of the athletes at the long-awaited Games will bring dreams and sensations to children and youth. The prime minister added as the world faces difficult times caused by Covid-19, he wants to send a strong message from Japan that the world is coming together, and humanity is striving and pooling its wisdom to overcome the crisis.

Suga asked Bach to ensure that the Games will be held safely. He said that to make the Games successful and gain the understanding of the Japanese people, it is absolutely necessary that all participants take appropriate actions and measures, including countermeasures against the pandemic.

Bach said it has been a difficult journey, but he can say that the Tokyo Games will be a historic one.

He said he wants to reaffirm the commitment of the Olympic community to do everything so that they would not bring any risk to the Japanese people.