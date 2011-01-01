Japan’s Underrated Overnight Ferry Trip from Osaka to Kagoshima in Kyushu
Solo Travel Japan -- Jul 19
I took an overnight ferry from Osaka to Kagoshima in Kyushu, Japan. It was more like a cruise ship than a ferry and relaxing to spend 15 hours.
Top 20 Crazy Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Top10 videosworld - Jul 18
Elements from Japanese culture are in our lives right now. What associations arise in your head, when you hear the word Japan? Perhaps you instantly remember about sushi?
Beach reopens 10 years after tsunami
NHK - Jul 18
A popular beach in Iwate prefecture that was badly damaged in the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami has reopened for the first time since the disaster.
Rainy season ends in eastern and northeastern Japan
Japan Times - Jul 17
This year’s rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, the Meteorological Agency said Friday.
Giant Floating Head Looms Over Tokyo's Yoyogi Park
yahoo.com - Jul 17
Tokyo residents were treated to an unusual sight on July 16 when a giant floating head appeared over the city’s Yoyogi Park.
Japan asks airlines to halt new bookings as Olympic traffic rises
Japan Times - Jul 17
CHIBA – The government has asked airlines to halt new bookings by the general public for flights arriving in Japan during the period when arrivals of athletes and delegation officials for the Tokyo Olympics increase, sources have said.
Exploring Japan’s Most Beautiful Village
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
The latest changes to Japan’s quarantine measures: July 15
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
Japan Tour in 8K
- Jul 15
Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.
Tokyo crowds remain despite fresh coronavirus emergency
Japan Times - Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
Tour of Tokyo Station 東京駅
Cory May - Jul 14
This is a walking tour inside of Tokyo Station, the main railway terminal in Tokyo. It's the busiest station in Japan with over 4,000 trains passing through it every day.
Tokyo travel hub adds pedestrian-friendly walkway
NHK - Jul 13
Workers have put the final touches on part of a pedestrian walkway that will eventually connect far-flung sections of Tokyo's Shibuya Station as part of an extensive redevelopment program.
Tokyo’s 3D Cat in Shinjuku Street View
ONLY in JAPAN - Jul 13
Tokyo’s big news is not the Summer Games but a 3D Digital Cat playing above the buildings of Shinjuku.
State of emergency extended again in Okinawa
NHK - Jul 13
The state of emergency covering the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been extended again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Visa Entry Requirements for Visiting Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jul 13
Japan is a country where ancient traditions meet modern life. Now, witnessing this fusion of centuries-old cultures and cutting-edge technology is easier than ever thanks to an accessible visa policy.
Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator
nypost.com - Jul 13
A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”
