How Japan is making 1 million tonnes of radioactive water safe
The Guardian -- Sep 17
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
Soon the plant will run out of space to store the water, which is a big problem. The plan at the moment is to dump it all in the sea. So how do you go about making 1m tonnes of radioactive water, safe to drink?
Japan plans to roll out booster shots by the end of the year
Japan Times - Sep 18
Before the end of the year, Japan could start giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are at least eight months removed from their second doses.
Genome-edited tomato to be sold in Japan
NHK - Sep 15
Genome-edited tomatoes are set to appear on dining tables in Japan. It is the first time that genome-edited food will be sold and shipped to consumers in Japan.
Japan overtakes U.S. in first vaccinations despite starting months later
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japan has given first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 63.6% of its population, surpassing the U.S. in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
Japanese astronaut Hoshide completes 4th spacewalk
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese astronaut Hoshide Akihiko has completed a spacewalk out of the International Space Station, his first in the current mission and fourth overall. He currently serves as commander of the ISS.
Osaka to reuse Olympic cardboard beds for COVID-19 patients
Kyodo - Sep 12
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.
Study on phone-distracted walking wins Ig Nobel
NHK - Sep 11
A team including Japanese researchers has been awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for studying how pedestrians distracted by smartphones can disrupt the orderly movement of crowds.
I Paid $500 for Japan's Robot Therapist...
akidearest - Sep 11
This robot tries to solve my problems.
Peanut Consumption Linked to Reduced Stroke Risk in Japan
healthday.com - Sep 11
For men and women in Japan, eating peanuts is associated with reduced risk of ischemic stroke and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Stroke.
IAEA: Science key to Fukushima plant water release
wsoctv.com - Sep 10
Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.
Japan’s controversial annual dolphin hunt begins
nationalgeographic.com - Sep 10
More than a decade after “The Cove” revealed the cruelty behind the practice, Taiji fishermen continue to round up dolphins to supply aquariums and marine parks.
60% in Japan get at least one vaccine dose
NHK - Sep 09
Japanese government data show that around 76 million people, or 60 percent of the country's population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday.
New researches tackle nitrous oxide emissions
NHK - Sep 08
Researchers in Japan and overseas have joined forces to explore ways to reduce agricultural emissions of nitrous oxide, a key greenhouse gas.
Third man in Japan died after receiving recalled Moderna vaccine
Japan Times - Sep 07
A 49-year-old man in Japan died last month after he was given a dose of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine that was among batches later recalled from use by its local distributor, the health ministry said Monday.
The Bond Between Gorilla Brothers | Throwback Gentaro & Kintaro | Kyoto Zoo
Something About Gorillasゴリラランド - Sep 07
This is a look back video of the gorilla brothers Gentaro and Kintaro.
IUCN calls Pacific bluefin tuna 'Near Threatened'
NHK - Sep 06
An international group of wildlife experts has downgraded the risk of extinction for Pacific bluefin tuna by one notch.
