Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.

It’s also known for formal traditions such as kaiseki dining, consisting of multiple courses of precise dishes, and geisha, female entertainers often found in the Gion district.

Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection

ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19

Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection

ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19

Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.

Chanthu becomes low pressure system

NHK - Sep 19

Chanthu becomes low pressure system

NHK - Sep 19

Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan

NHK - Sep 18

Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan

NHK - Sep 18

People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.

Kyoto City in Japan | Kyoto Drone Footage | 4K UHD

Urban Looks - Sep 18

Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later

Japan Times - Sep 18

Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later

Japan Times - Sep 18

message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.

World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido

ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 17

World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido

ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 17

Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.

JAL to recycle 100% of airline food waste into fertilizer

Nikkei - Sep 15

JAL to recycle 100% of airline food waste into fertilizer

Nikkei - Sep 15

Japan Airlines aims to recycle all cooking waste from in-flight meals into fertilizer as part of its sustainability goals.

ANA to increase international flights

Nikkei - Sep 15

ANA to increase international flights

Nikkei - Sep 15

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.

KYOTO NARA IN JAPAN |

Kouhei Fukada - Sep 15

Cinematic Video 4K Cinematic Video 4K

Inside Tokyo's CHEAPEST Apartment - $100

Tokyo Lens - Sep 13

Inside Tokyo's CHEAPEST Apartment - $100

Tokyo Lens - Sep 13

Today we are taking a peek inside of Tokyo, Japan's cheapest apartment. At just 9,800 yen per month (or, around $100), this is currently the cheapest apartment available in the central Tokyo area.

"Spirited Away?" I Visit Tokyo Hidden Nature Spot and Eat Japan Traditional Sweets

Rion Ishida - Sep 12

"Spirited Away?" I Visit Tokyo Hidden Nature Spot and Eat Japan Traditional Sweets

Rion Ishida - Sep 12

Only 20 min from Shibuya, 30 min from Shinjuku Station by local trains, Visiting Todoroki Keikoku and Eat Japan traditional sweet and bread!

Typhoon moving over waters south of Okinawa

NHK - Sep 12

Typhoon moving over waters south of Okinawa

NHK - Sep 12

Weather officials in Japan say Typhoon Chanthu is moving north-northeast over waters south of Okinawa. It is likely to make a close approach to Okinawa's Yaeyama region on Sunday.

Visiting active volcanoes in Shikotsu-Toya National Park

japan-guide.com - Sep 11

Visiting active volcanoes in Shikotsu-Toya National Park

japan-guide.com - Sep 11

In this 2-Day trip, we explore the Shikotsu-Toya National Park in Hokkaido.

EU reimposes restrictions on travel from Japan

NHK - Sep 11

EU reimposes restrictions on travel from Japan

NHK - Sep 11

The European Union says it is removing Japan from its list of countries and regions exempt from restrictions on nonessential travel into the bloc.

Japan to cut quarantine to 10 days for vaccinated travelers

Nikkei - Sep 09

Japan to cut quarantine to 10 days for vaccinated travelers

Nikkei - Sep 09

Japan looks to shorten quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country from two weeks to 10 days as early as this month, opening the door to easier business travel.