October's Tokyo Marathon postponed due to COVID state of emergency
The Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced its decision following a board meeting, and said the race and all its related events are now scheduled to be reorganized to take place in March 2022, while the 2022 Tokyo Marathon has been canceled.
"With the difficulty to forecast the trend of COVID-19 and involved restrictions on mobility, it is decided...that the Tokyo Marathon 2021...will be postponed to Sunday, March 6, 2022," the foundation said in a statement.
The organizers stated that ensuring a safe and secure event would be difficult. The event's operating outline had stated the race would not go ahead if there was a state of emergency in the capital a month before the scheduled date.
Runners who were to take part will be asked in October either to participate next year or have their fees refunded.
Kyodo - Sep 18
The Oct. 17 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed with the capital among areas remaining under a state of emergency over COVID-19, the race's organizing body said Friday.
Japan Today - Sep 17
Three Japanese have been named in TIME Magazine's list of "100 Most Influential People of 2021" which categorizes people judged to have had the most impact this year into icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders, and innovators.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 16
NHK - Sep 14
Shogi prodigy Fujii Sota has become the youngest player ever to clinch three major professional titles for the Japanese board game, similar to chess.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, was launched on Sunday.
insidethegames.biz - Sep 10
FIFA is searching for a new venue for this year's Club World Cup after Japan confirmed it had withdrawn as hosts of the tournament due to COVID-19.
Kyodo - Sep 07
Yokozuna Hakuho and his fellow stablemates will miss the entire Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after two wrestlers at Miyagino stable tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said Monday.
NHK - Sep 06
The Tokyo Paralympics have now come to a close with a spectacular ceremony featuring music, dance and performance.
NHK - Sep 06
Japan has racked up golds in marathon and badminton in an action-packed final day of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Soccer Stories - Oh My Goal - Sep 04
Hindustan Times - Sep 04
With a violin bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, Manami Ito, a Paralympics swimmer and a qualified nurse performed at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.
Kyodo - Sep 03
Yokozuna Hakuho's participation in this month's Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament remains up in the air despite the 36-year-old testing negative for the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association revealed Thursday.
NHK - Sep 02
An athlete who was caught in Afghanistan's chaos is living out her dream in Tokyo. She's become only the second woman from her country to compete in the Paralympics.
Ruptly - Sep 02
Xiborg CEO Ken Endo displayed his company's latest prosthetic technology being used and tested on Paralympians in Tokyo on Tuesday.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
NBC Sports - Aug 31
The top four finishers were separated by .03 seconds in the men's 100m T64 final, where Germany's Felix Streng took gold in 10.76 seconds. Bronze medalists Johannes Floors and Jonnie Peacock tied at 10.79.