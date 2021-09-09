October's Tokyo Marathon postponed due to COVID state of emergency

The Oct. 17 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed with the capital among areas remaining under a state of emergency over COVID-19, the race's organizing body said Friday.

The Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced its decision following a board meeting, and said the race and all its related events are now scheduled to be reorganized to take place in March 2022, while the 2022 Tokyo Marathon has been canceled.

"With the difficulty to forecast the trend of COVID-19 and involved restrictions on mobility, it is decided...that the Tokyo Marathon 2021...will be postponed to Sunday, March 6, 2022," the foundation said in a statement.

The organizers stated that ensuring a safe and secure event would be difficult. The event's operating outline had stated the race would not go ahead if there was a state of emergency in the capital a month before the scheduled date.

Runners who were to take part will be asked in October either to participate next year or have their fees refunded.