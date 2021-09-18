Chanthu becomes low pressure system

Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.

But they are urging people in the rain-soaked east of the country to stay on guard while the risk of floods and mudslides remains.

Authorities in Mihama Town, Wakayama Prefecture, say they have received dozens of reports of wind damage.

But they say no one has been injured.

Meteorological Agency officials are forecasting localized thunderstorms in eastern Japan until Sunday morning.

They say there is a continuing risk of mudslides, overflowing rivers, floods in low-lying areas, big swells along the coast, and powerful gusts.