Kyoto | Minecraft Build The Earth
Hun3tr -- Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.
CHIKAN: molestation on trains is NO JOKE in Japan!
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 21
You might have an image that Japan is a very safe country with hardly any crimes. But if you take a closer look, the reality might be a bit different.
Kyoto is facing bankruptcy. What happens now?
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Inexpensive Relaxing Overnight Ferry Travel in Japan | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 19
I traveled from Tomakomai, Hokkaido to Niigata by Shin Nihonkai Ferry. It was another relaxing ferry ride in Japan.
Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection
ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19
Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.
Chanthu becomes low pressure system
NHK - Sep 19
Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan
NHK - Sep 18
People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.
Kyoto City in Japan | Kyoto Drone Footage | 4K UHD
Urban Looks - Sep 18
Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.
Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later
Japan Times - Sep 18
message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.
World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido
ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 17
Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.
JAL to recycle 100% of airline food waste into fertilizer
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan Airlines aims to recycle all cooking waste from in-flight meals into fertilizer as part of its sustainability goals.
ANA to increase international flights
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Inside Tokyo's CHEAPEST Apartment - $100
Tokyo Lens - Sep 13
Today we are taking a peek inside of Tokyo, Japan's cheapest apartment. At just 9,800 yen per month (or, around $100), this is currently the cheapest apartment available in the central Tokyo area.
"Spirited Away?" I Visit Tokyo Hidden Nature Spot and Eat Japan Traditional Sweets
Rion Ishida - Sep 12
Only 20 min from Shibuya, 30 min from Shinjuku Station by local trains, Visiting Todoroki Keikoku and Eat Japan traditional sweet and bread!
Typhoon moving over waters south of Okinawa
NHK - Sep 12
Weather officials in Japan say Typhoon Chanthu is moving north-northeast over waters south of Okinawa. It is likely to make a close approach to Okinawa's Yaeyama region on Sunday.
