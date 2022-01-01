Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites
The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has given Apple to digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and videos such as Netflix, Spotify, Audible and Dropbox.
“We pay great respect to the Japan Fair Trade Commission and thank you for the work we have done together, which protects and trusts the privacy of leader app developers,” he said. Phil Schiller, who oversees Apple’s App Store.
According to the statement, before the changes take effect next year, Apple will continue to update the guidelines and review process for reader app users to make it a better market for both users and developers.
Apple store Announced last week With some updates that give developers more flexibility in dealing with their customers, the company has also launched a new partner program to support local journalists.
Apple will also apply this change globally to all reader apps on the store.
NHK - Sep 25
Apple's latest version of its iPhone has gone on sale in Japan.
californianewstimes.com - Sep 24
Apple has settled with Japanese regulators to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites to manage their user accounts. This change will take effect in early 2022.
Japan Times - Sep 24
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suspended the addition of released prisoners to its list of people tracked at its train stations by security cameras using facial recognition technology, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.
Japan Times - Sep 24
Major Japanese apparel makers and other companies are in a dilemma over Xinjiang cotton, considered one of the best cottons in the world.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 14
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.