Newly promoted Yokozuna Terunofuji wins title
NHK -- Sep 27
Newly promoted Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji won his 5th title at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.
It's the first time in four-and-a-half years that a new Yokozuna has won the championship. Kisenosato won the spring tournament in 2017.
Terunofuji led the race with two losses, followed by Myogiryu with three losses, on the 14th day of the 15-day tournament.
Terunofuji secured his title on Sunday after Myogiryu lost to Meisei.
Terunofuji forced out Ozeki Champion Shodai in the final bout to finish the tourney with 13 wins and two losses.
Ohtani named team MVP and Pitcher of Year
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way player Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the team's Most Valuable Player of 2021 and Pitcher of the Year.
TOKYO Olympics - Experiencing Japan like never before
The Tokyo Olympics were the most challenging event I've ever worked on, yet it was among the most rewarding.
Sumo: Terunofuji retains lead, Myogiryu 1 win back ahead of final day
New yokozuna Terunofuji maintained his one-win lead at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, when No. 10 maegashira Myogiryu won to ensure the title race will go down to the final day.
October's Tokyo Marathon postponed due to COVID state of emergency
The Oct. 17 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed with the capital among areas remaining under a state of emergency over COVID-19, the race's organizing body said Friday.
Ohtani, Osaka among TIME's 100 most influential people of 2021
Three Japanese have been named in TIME Magazine's list of "100 Most Influential People of 2021" which categorizes people judged to have had the most impact this year into icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders, and innovators.
5 tips for choosing the best bitcoin casino in Japan
Ever since the introduction of bitcoin in 2008, it was a fundamental concept limited in its operations.
Fujii becomes youngest triple crown shogi player
Shogi prodigy Fujii Sota has become the youngest player ever to clinch three major professional titles for the Japanese board game, similar to chess.
Japan's 1st pro women's soccer league kicks off
Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, was launched on Sunday.
Japan withdraws from hosting 2021 FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA is searching for a new venue for this year's Club World Cup after Japan confirmed it had withdrawn as hosts of the tournament due to COVID-19.
Sumo: Hakuho to miss Autumn meet with stable barred over COVID cases
Yokozuna Hakuho and his fellow stablemates will miss the entire Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after two wrestlers at Miyagino stable tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said Monday.
Closing ceremony highlights harmony in diversity
The Tokyo Paralympics have now come to a close with a spectacular ceremony featuring music, dance and performance.
Japan bags more golds on final day of Paralympics
Japan has racked up golds in marathon and badminton in an action-packed final day of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Admirable Reaction To A Japanese Kid Who Was Being Made Fun Of
Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed footballer on social networks and one of the most appreciated.
Playing violin with one hand, why this Japanese Paralympian is winning hearts
With a violin bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, Manami Ito, a Paralympics swimmer and a qualified nurse performed at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.
Sumo: Hakuho not yet cleared to compete despite negative test
Yokozuna Hakuho's participation in this month's Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament remains up in the air despite the 36-year-old testing negative for the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association revealed Thursday.
