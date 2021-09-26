Newly promoted Yokozuna Terunofuji wins title

Newly promoted Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji won his 5th title at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

It's the first time in four-and-a-half years that a new Yokozuna has won the championship. Kisenosato won the spring tournament in 2017.

Terunofuji led the race with two losses, followed by Myogiryu with three losses, on the 14th day of the 15-day tournament.

Terunofuji secured his title on Sunday after Myogiryu lost to Meisei.

Terunofuji forced out Ozeki Champion Shodai in the final bout to finish the tourney with 13 wins and two losses.