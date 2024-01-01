Nissan aims for EVs with 'game-changing' solid-state batteries in 2028

Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.

The Japanese automaker said it is working with NASA and other partners to commercialize the next-generation cells.

The potentially "game-changing technology" could bring EVs to the same cost level as gasoline cars, according to Nissan.

Nissan aims to set up a pilot production line in fiscal 2024 and start selling EVs equipped with the batteries in fiscal 2028.

"If we can meet the timeline we have announced, we will be in a very competitive position globally," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president for research and development. Other automakers also are rushing to commercialize all-solid-state batteries.