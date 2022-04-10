Researchers: Omicron variant to be dominated by BA.2 in upcoming weeks

Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases has reported the results of its analysis of data from two firms in Japan that conduct coronavirus testing.

Its estimate shows that the Omicron variant is expected to be completely dominated by BA.2 by the first week of June.

Experts say BA.2 is believed to be more transmissible than BA.1, the previously major subvariant. They add that the number of cases involving serious symptoms and deaths have risen in some countries where BA.1 had been largely replaced by BA.2.