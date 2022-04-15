University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
The native of Saitama Prefecture underwent the Japan Sumo Association entrance test at the sport’s home, Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, the venue of May’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
“It feels like I’m just at the starting line,” the 24-year-old Suyama said after taking the first step on his unprecedented challenge.
At 180 centimeters tall and carrying 104 kilograms, Suyama surpassed the JSA’s minimum height and weight requirements. If an internal organ examination discovers no problems, Suyama will be able to make his debut on the third day of the May tournament.
While physically large enough for the JSA and much stronger than when he joined the university’s sumo club, Suyama is not where he had hoped to be physically at this stage after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed his chances to train. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
devdiscourse.com - Apr 04
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.