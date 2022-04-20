Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
6月からは雨の季節へ 梅雨の大雨に早めの備えを
The Meteorological Agency says westerly winds are likely to blow further north than average, pulling a Pacific high-pressure system to come closer to Japan and surround the archipelago with warm air.
Average temperatures in the next three months are expected to be higher than normal in northern, eastern and western Japan.
The westerlies are also likely to cause the seasonal rain front to move north earlier than normal. Rainfall in the next three months is expected to be about normal across much of the country, but western Japan may get more rain than usual in June.
Weather officials are calling on people to inspect their air conditioners early to prevent heatstroke ahead of the expected high temperatures.
They also urge people to be prepared for torrential rains as disasters caused by heavy rain tend to occur every year.
Officials will issue alerts when the risk of heatstroke is expected to be very high. These alerts will be issued according to a heat index based on temperature, humidity and other factors. This year's alert system will go into effect on April 27.
The Meteorological Agency and Environment Ministry are calling on people to avoid unnecessary outings and use air conditioning appropriately when alerts are issued.
They also urge people to take measures against heatstroke by drinking water before they feel thirsty and to refrain from doing vigorous exercise.
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Japan Times - Apr 13
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
NHK - Apr 10
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
cheknews.ca - Apr 09
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Japan Today - Apr 09
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
kesq.com - Apr 09
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
VOA News - Apr 07
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
BBC Select - Apr 06
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.