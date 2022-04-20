Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July

Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.

The Meteorological Agency says westerly winds are likely to blow further north than average, pulling a Pacific high-pressure system to come closer to Japan and surround the archipelago with warm air.

Average temperatures in the next three months are expected to be higher than normal in northern, eastern and western Japan.

The westerlies are also likely to cause the seasonal rain front to move north earlier than normal. Rainfall in the next three months is expected to be about normal across much of the country, but western Japan may get more rain than usual in June.

Weather officials are calling on people to inspect their air conditioners early to prevent heatstroke ahead of the expected high temperatures.

They also urge people to be prepared for torrential rains as disasters caused by heavy rain tend to occur every year.

Officials will issue alerts when the risk of heatstroke is expected to be very high. These alerts will be issued according to a heat index based on temperature, humidity and other factors. This year's alert system will go into effect on April 27.

The Meteorological Agency and Environment Ministry are calling on people to avoid unnecessary outings and use air conditioning appropriately when alerts are issued.

They also urge people to take measures against heatstroke by drinking water before they feel thirsty and to refrain from doing vigorous exercise.