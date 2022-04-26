Japan's health ministry reports child has unidentified acute hepatitis
“原因不明の子どもの急性肝炎”か 1人確認
This is the first patient in Japan who appears to have the same type of hepatitis as overseas cases.
The World Health Organization says cases of hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children have been reported mainly in Britain.
The global body says at least 169 similar cases had been reported in 12 countries, including the United States and Spain, as of April 21. The cases reported involved children one month old to 16 years old. It says one child has died, and 17 have had liver transplants.
The WHO says none of the common hepatitis viruses, A through E, have been detected.
Japan's Health Ministry disclosed on Monday that the hospitalized child is aged 16 or under. But it did not reveal further details, such as the patient's gender or place of residence.
Officials say the patient tested negative for the coronavirus and the adenovirus, which causes sore throats. The adenovirus was detected in more than 40 percent of the overseas cases.
NHK - Apr 26
Stanford - Apr 26
Winter 2022 serves as the debut quarter for Japan 126. This new course teaches students about culturally significant Japanese objects and the blurred boundary between aesthetics and practicality.
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
Japan Times - Apr 25
A 3-year-old girl believed to have been aboard a tour boat that went missing off Hokkaido on Saturday with 26 aboard was confirmed dead after being found in waters east of Cape Shiretoko, coast guard officials said Monday, a day after authorities confirmed the deaths of 10 others aboard the vessel.
CNA - Apr 25
Japan's coastguard on Sunday (Apr 24) confirmed at least 10 people were killed after a tourist boat sank in frigid waters a day earlier, with the search for others onboard continuing.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - Apr 25
The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.
Japan by Food - Apr 25
Shizuka heads north to a popular location for a day trip out of Tokyo, the picturesque Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Well known for its beautiful waterfall and colorful nature, Nikko is also a great place to sample the mouthwateringly tender Tochigi beef!
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 25
"Discover Kyushu Express 36 plus 3" runs on different routes from Thursday to Monday, going around Kyushu. I tried the Friday route from Kagoshima-chuo to Miyazaki.