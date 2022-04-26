Kishida talks with Zelenskyy, pledges more aid to Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.

Kishida conveyed the pledge to Zelenskyy by telephone on Tuesday evening, Japan time. This is their fourth such conversation.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that at the request of the Ukrainian government, Japan decided to increase its loan offer to the country from 100 million to 300 million dollars.

He also explained Japan's decision to provide Ukraine with the Self-Defense Forces' equipment such as drones and masks designed to protect against chemical weapon attacks.

Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude for Japan's assistance and outlined the current situation in his country.

The president also talked about how he thinks Ukraine should be supported and what further sanctions should be imposed on Russia.

After the talks, Kishida told reporters that to safeguard international peace and order, Japan will make an active diplomatic effort to support Ukraine in close coordination with Group of Seven nations and other countries.