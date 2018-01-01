A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.

Japanese denim from a brand like Momotaro in Kojima, Japan, can cost over $2,000. Today, Japanese denim is often regarded as one of the finest types of denim in the industry. So what's so special about Japanese denim? And why is it so expensive?

Why Japanese denim is so expensive

Business Insider - May 01

Japan Inc. bets on sleep tech to help reduce insomnia

Nikkei - May 01

A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.

Liquidity crisis in the making – Japan's role in financial instability

advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29

Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.

‘Nothing is going well’ for Japanese retailers jolted by weak yen

Japan Times - Apr 28

As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren't enough, Japan's retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that's raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation.

Japan’s unemployment rate falls to lowest level in almost two years

hrmasia.com - Apr 28

Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.

Asahi hikes retail beer prices for first time in 14 years

Nikkei - Apr 27

Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.

BOJ will conduct more unlimited bond buying through Thursday

NHK - Apr 27

The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.

Hongkongers once again find Japanese real estate attractive as a weaker yen gives more bang for their buck

South China Morning Post - Apr 26

Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m

Nikkei - Apr 25

Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.

Nissan to stop making cars under Datsun brand

Nikkei - Apr 25

Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.

Price hikes for 6,100 food & beverage items in Japan

NHK - Apr 25

Household budgets in Japan are being squeezed as a range of factors including higher raw-material costs make other goods more expensive.

Middle-aged job-hopping booms in Japan

Nikkei - Apr 24

Japan has seen a surge in job-hopping among older workers as companies seek experienced individuals who can help them grow in the post-pandemic era.

'Japanification' Hides Opportunities In Japan's Stock Market

seekingalpha.com - Apr 23

Japan is a slowly aging economy stuck in low rates of inflation and comparatively low GDP growth rates.

Calling all disrupters: Japan's Rakuten bets big on virtual networks

Nikkei - Apr 22

In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.

Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs

Nikkein - Apr 22

Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.