South Korea, Japan condemn Pyongyang for firing ballistic missile
CNA -- May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
The South's military said the repeated weapons tests are a grave threat to peace and stability, while Japanese officials said Pyongyang's actions are a violation of international rules and is unacceptable amid the war in Ukraine.
Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Pope Francis, Japan’s Kishida discuss hopes for nuclear-free world
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
Japanese people protest against move to amend pacifist constitution
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Japan's defense chief calls for 'active use' of combat drones
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
Japan and Thailand sign defense, economic agreement
washingtontimes.com - May 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia Monday with an announcement of a new defense agreement with Thailand and plans to improve economic relations between the countries.
Japan still divided on revising war-renouncing Constitution: survey
Kyodo - May 02
Half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Monday believe Japan needs to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, with the level of support almost unchanged from a year ago despite growing concerns over regional security.
Australian troops not welcome in Japan, says Okinawa governor
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
Kishida unveils emergency package to tackle rising prices
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
Kishida talks with Zelenskyy, pledges more aid to Ukraine
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Ukraine apologizes for juxtaposing photo of late emperor to Hitler in video
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.
Japan's foreign minister promises stronger military to help U.S.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's foreign minister promised his country would bolster its military to help the United States maintain regional security during a visit on Saturday to a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters.
Japan, Russia reach agreement on annual salmon fishing talks
NHK - Apr 23
Japanese fishers are gearing up for the annual salmon season in the northern Pacific Ocean. They'll be setting off later than usual, due to delays in fishery talks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
