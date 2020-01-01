Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.

The sport takes on a unique flavour in Asia, where fans perform theme songs for individual players and cheerleaders, which are absent from the American version of the sport, as well as lead the crowd with choreographed K-pop dance routines.

Baseball’s biggest fans return to the stands in South Korea and Japan

South China Morning Post - May 05

Life after the spotlight: Japan’s sumo wrestlers struggle to find work outside the sport

South China Morning Post - May 04

The Cost of Injury in Sumo Wrestling

Sumostew - May 04

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight

Kyodo - Apr 30

Sumo: Wakatakakage, Mitakeumi renew their battle on the east

Kyodo - Apr 25

Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'

Nikkei - Apr 20

FIFA 2022 World Cup - Which Teams Have Already Qualified?

newsonjapan.com - Apr 18

University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam

Japan Times - Apr 16

A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan

Sumostew - Apr 14

Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler

Japan Times - Apr 14

20-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts in Japan's NPB

cbssports.com - Apr 10

Japanese boxing champion Murata loses to Golovkin

NHK - Apr 10

'Sho-time' makes more history on 2022 MLB opening day

NHK - Apr 09

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income

Kyodo - Apr 08

Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs

Nikkei - Apr 08

