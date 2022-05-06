Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia
岸田総理が対ロシア追加制裁を発表
About 70 more military-related entities will be added to the export ban. Quantum computers and other high-tech products will be banned from export to Russia.
Kishida was speaking in London on Thursday, where he wrapped up his week-long tour of Southeast Asia and Europe. He said: "The G7 has played a leading role in the efforts of the international community to deal with the situation in Ukraine. We need to further strengthen the unity of the G7 to protect global peace and order."
The prime minister visited Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand before arriving in Europe. He said he and the leaders of the three countries reaffirmed that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected in any part of the world.
Kishida told reporters: "We must not allow any unilateral change of the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific. In the face of the current crisis, Japan must promote its initiative of a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Kishida also said he and his counterparts discussed the increasingly challenging security situation in East Asia, including North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.
He also referred to the East and South China seas, where China is stepping up its activities.
Kishida said he and the Southeast Asian leaders agreed to work together to deal with these security issues, including the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago.
