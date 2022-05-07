N.Korea launches suspected ballistic missile

Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile.

They say they believe it fell into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. No damage has been reported.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired the projectile, thought to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM on Saturday afternoon. This would be the first time since October that North Korea has launched an SLBM.

Experts say North Korea wants to highlight its commitment to accelerating its nuclear and missile development programs ahead of the start of the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Yoon is set to take office on Tuesday and hopes to strengthen his country's alliance with the United States. He is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on May 21.

North Korea has launched ballistic missiles every month since the beginning of the year.