Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event

The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.

A recruiter at Yoshinoya Co. based the assumption on background information provided by the student, and told the student that foreign nationals face difficulty in obtaining work visas, according to the official.

The company's action drew a backlash on social media after the student posted about it. In a tweet apparently by the student, whose gender is unknown, the student says he or she is a Japanese national.

The latest incident to hit the company came only weeks after a managing director of the restaurant chain was dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, triggering a backlash from the public.