Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits first career grand slam in two-homer game vs. Rays

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final

Ohtani, who entered the night hitting .235/.302/.383 (104 OPS+) with four home runs, had previously launched a pair of long balls against the Texas Rangers on April 15.

Ohtani's first home run on Monday night came as part of a back-to-back effort with Mike Trout in the sixth inning. Trout and Ohtani's solo home runs combined to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. Ohtani's second home run, the grand slam, put the Angels up by what proved to be an insurmountable 11-3 margin.

According to Statcast's data, Ohtani's first home run had a 109.4 mph exit velocity and carried 407 feet. If you are keeping of track of that sort of thing, his second home run had a 109.8 mph exit velocity and traveled an estimated distance of 413 feet. ...continue reading