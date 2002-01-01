Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages

トヨタ　2021年度の売り上げも利益も過去最高　今年度は減益の見込み

Nikkei -- May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.

The Japanese auto giant on Wednesday projected operating income of 2.4 trillion yen, down 19.9%, and revenue of 33 trillion yen, a 5.2% increase. The carmaker anticipates adding to the number of units, despite struggles with soaring raw material costs.

The company's share price fell 4.43% on Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will mean an "unprecedented" 1.45 trillion yen in cost increases, Kenta Kon, Toyota's executive vice president, said during an online earnings announcement on Wednesday.

The company posted a record net income of 2.85 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March, up 26.9% from a year ago.

The previous fiscal year's 640 billion yen in cost increases was the largest ever, but that will now double in the current financial year.

トヨタの昨年度の決算は売り上げも利益も過去最高でした。 　トヨタ自動車が発表した昨年度の決算はグループ全体の売り上げにあたる営業収益が31兆3795億円、最終利益が2兆8501億円といずれも過去最高になりました。 　新型コロナの感染拡大や半導体不足、資材価格高騰のなかで、アジアや北米などでの販売の回復や円安が利益を後押ししました。 　一方で、今年度は「原材料価格が過去に例がないレベルになっている」として、資材の高騰だけで1兆4500億円の減益を見込むなど、来年3月までの最終利益は昨年度から2割ほど減少し2兆2600億円になると予想しています。 - ANNnewsCH
