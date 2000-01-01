Classic Japanese audio brand Onkyo files for bankruptcy
音響機器『オンキヨー』が破産 コロナ・半導体不足が追い打ちに
The Osaka-based company was delisted in August. It was unable to keep pace with changes in how people listen to music, as users shift from audio equipment like compact stereo systems -- once Onkyo's core business -- to devices like smartphones for streaming services.
Two Onkyo subsidiaries that handled original equipment manufacturing -- such as assembling speakers for other brands -- and sales representation of audio equipment filed for voluntary bankruptcy in March.
Since then, Onkyo has essentially stopped doing business except management of an already-sold subsidiary. The company told Nikkei it "tried to maintain business on a smaller scale, but could not stop cash-flow problems from worsening."
Established in 1946, Onkyo supported the audio boom as a household name for speakers, turntables and stereo receivers. But the market transformed in the 2000s as Apple's mobile audio player iPod and smartphones became popular. The dwindling market for analog audio equipment such as stereo sets led to a steady downturn in earnings.
Nikkei - May 14
Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).
Nikkei - May 13
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
newsonjapan.com - May 07
TRON is a prominent cryptocurrency project in the current digital ecosystem.
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.