For three generations the Morita family has been wrapping stitching and trimming modular blocks of woven grass known as tatami in Tokyo's old downtown. But now beset by cheap knockoffs and changing lifestyles the craftsmen have been forced to up their game. Besides traditional grass and straw mats, they now offer low maintenance synthetic options.

Japanese tatami mats, a home-grown tradition

CBS Sunday Morning - May 17

In Japan, grass-and-straw tatami mats – once a privilege reserved for the elite – have been a key feature of home design since the Middle Ages, crafted by gifted artisans. But now, with cheap knockoffs and changing lifestyles, the industry is at a crossroads.

Suntory hikes soft drink prices in Japan's latest taste of inflation

Nikkei - May 17

Suntory Beverage and Food, one of Japan's top sellers of soft drinks, will serve up its most wide-ranging price hike yet in a move expected to push rivals to follow suit in an industry squeezed by higher costs.

No chicken, no salami: Japanese eatery pulls items on shortages

Nikkei - May 17

Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.

How 'transitory' is Japanese inflation?

Nikkei - May 16

For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.

Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar

Business Times - May 16

Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.

The history of Zen, from its roots in Buddhism to how the ancient religion became a capitalist darling

South China Morning Post - May 15

The term "Zen" has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from "zen grey" paint to beauty products.

Classic Japanese audio brand Onkyo files for bankruptcy

Nikkei - May 14

Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).

Nintendo heirs eye Kyoto revitalization project around HQ-turned-hotel

Nikkei - May 13

Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.

Why Japanese workers remain dissatisfied with their jobs

Nikkei - May 12

Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.

Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing

retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12

Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.

Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages

Nikkei - May 11

Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.

Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.

nytimes.com - May 10

For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.

The end of 100-yen sushi

newsonjapan.com - May 10

Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.

Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years

CGTN - May 10

On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.

Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise

NHK - May 09

Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.